Police recover 38 kg ‘Charas’ being sent to Karachi from Quetta

SUKKUR: The Jacobabad Police have seized some 38 kilograms of ‘Charas’ from the secret boxes of a truck. The police at “Shikarpur Naka” in Jacobabad stopped a truck bound for Karachi from Quetta and recovered 38 kilograms of ‘Charas’ and 300 kilograms banned betel nut (Supari) from the secret cavities of the truck.
The police arrested two alleged drug peddlers Abdul Samad Memon and Murad Makrani, and registered a case against them.
