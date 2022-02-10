PUC declares Friday ‘Solidarity Day with Daughters of India’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi announced that on the call of Pakistan Ulema Council and the International Islamic Council, ‘Solidarity Day with Daughters of India’ will be observed on Friday (tomorrow). “The Muslim world will protest against the persecution of minorities in India, maltreatment of the Muslims and the desecration of Muslim women regarding ban on Hijab.”

India's atrocities will be strongly condemned in the entire Islamic world, including Pakistan and solidarity will be shown with minorities and oppressed Muslims and daughters in India,”

he said while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

PUC Secretary-General Dr Prof Abu Bakar Siddique, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Shahbaz Ahmed, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Atif Tanveer, Sahibzada Hafiz Saqib Munir and other religious leaders were also present on the occasion.

Ashrafi said that letters are being sent to important leaders of the Islamic world including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), condemning the atrocities of India at oppressed Muslims. “The leadership of the Muslim world must raise their voices to contain Indian atrocities committed against oppressed and minority classes residing in India. The entire Muslim Ummah salutes the ‘Muslim Daughter' in the manner she has protected her Hijab and values of Islam in the face of terror.“

He also announced that 'Foundation Day of Pakistan Ulema Council' and Ulemas-Mashaykh Paigham-e-Pakistan conventions will be held across the country from 22nd February to 3rd March 2022.

In this regard, he said the Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulemas-Mashaykh conference will be held on 27th February in Lahore, in Faisalabad on 3rd March, 5th Match in Sahiwal and Islamabad on 7th March, to be attended by all religious schools of thought and ambassadors of the Muslim countries.