Wahab announces low-cost housing scheme

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday announced a low-cost housing scheme in Karachi.
Keeping in view of the rising inflation, a low-cost housing scheme would be introduced for the citizens under a public-private partnership he said while presiding over a meeting at this office.
Orangi Town project director had been directed to survey a pice of land for the scheme, Wahab said, adding that the provincial government was taking steps to provide housing facilities to people as per the vision of the Pakistan Peoples Party.
He said people were worried about inflation and innumerable people needed a place to live, and the low-cost housing scheme would provide housing facilities to the low-income group.
Apart from Orangi Town, other places in Karachi would also be surveyed by the land department for the identification of suitable places for setting up similar housing schemes, he added. “Every effort will be made to ensure that these schemes meet the needs of the low-income group and improve their quality of life.”
