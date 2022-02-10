CM’s business complaint portal launched

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched the Chief Minister’s Business Complaint Portal with the aim to facilitate businessmen and investors to the maximum.
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the portal in a ceremony held here on Wednesday. Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Provincial cabinet members Muhammad Atif Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif were also present on the occasion. Businessmen and investors can register their online complaints related to any government department on the portal. Such complaints would be forwarded to the departments concerned and entities for quick redressal. The Chief Minister’s Business Complaint Portal will be a dedicated online avenue for the businessmen to register their complaints which would be directly followed up by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister reiterated his government’s resolve to facilitate the business community and investors. Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government had already launched One Window Business Portal to facilitate the business community and other private sector investors.
