Pak, Royal Saudi forces start joint training

MULTAN: A contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) arrived for Joint Mechanized Training, to be conducted for two months, at Multan Garrison on Tuesday to strengthen the military cooperation between Pakistan Army and the Saudi Royal Forces, officials said.

The opening ceremony of the training was held at Multan Garrison where General Officer Commanding Major General Zafar Iqbal Marwat was the Chief Guest. Participating troops of both countries were part of the ceremony.

The training is aimed at sharing knowledge through a comprehensive training plan. Drills and procedures will be practised during tactical exercises to refine the professionalism, the officials added.