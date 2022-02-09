Boris Johnson under fire again

London: Britain’s embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced renewed pressure on Tuesday to apologise to opposition leader Keir Starmer for what critics have called a misleading "Trumpian" attack on him last week.

Johnson -- already facing calls to step down after months of scandals -- accused Starmer of failing in 2013 as head of the country’s prosecution service to take action against notorious celebrity paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Labour leader Starmer, who led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) from 2008 to 2013, was not personally involved in the case but has previously apologised on behalf of the CPS for its failures.

Critics, including numerous Conservative MPs, have decried Johnson’s claim -- made during a fractious parliamentary session -- noting it has been propagated by far-right conspiracy theorists. Johnson later clarified the remark, saying he accepted Starmer played no direct role in the decision but noting his apology and apparent acceptance of responsibility.

The prime minister has refused to say sorry or retract his accusation. However, it has come under fresh scrutiny after several dozen anti-lockdown demonstrators mobbed Starmer outside parliament Monday, with one protestor heard claiming he was "protecting paedophiles". A video posted online showed the Labour leader being jostled before police, who arrested two people, intervened and escorted him to a car.