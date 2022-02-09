Vatican City: Former pope Benedict XVI asked for forgiveness on Tuesday over clerical sex abuse of children that occurred under his watch in senior roles in the Catholic Church. "Once again I can only express to all the victims of sexual abuse my profound shame, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt request for forgiveness," the 94-year-old said in a letter published by the Vatican.
Washington: The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had recovered more than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016,...
Brussels: More than 100 Belgian police raided multiple addresses around the port city of Antwerp on Tuesday and...
Dubai: Dozens of Yemeni pro-government fighters have been killed in a new offensive to take a rebel-held city,...
Madrid: -A former contestant on Spain’s "Big Brother" went on trial in Madrid on Tuesday for allegedly sexually...
Tunis: Western envoys to Tunisia and the UN rights chief urged President Kais Saied on Tuesday to restore a key...
Dubai: Dubai is ending the free distribution of single-use plastic bags in a drive towards more sustainable practices...
Comments