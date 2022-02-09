 
close
Wednesday February 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Pope Benedict

By AFP
February 09, 2022

Vatican City: Former pope Benedict XVI asked for forgiveness on Tuesday over clerical sex abuse of children that occurred under his watch in senior roles in the Catholic Church. "Once again I can only express to all the victims of sexual abuse my profound shame, my deep sorrow and my heartfelt request for forgiveness," the 94-year-old said in a letter published by the Vatican.

Comments