PM for increasing public contacts with Saudis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

During a meeting with Saudia Arabia Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, PM Imran Khan noted the conclusion of the agreement on the transfer of offenders between the two countries. The premier expressed hope that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in Saudia Arabia would be repatriated to Pakistan through this framework.

PM Imran Khan praised the leadership role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in promoting Islamic unity, and acknowledged the endeavours of Saudia Arabia for peace and security in the region and beyond.

Saudi Interior Minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif along with his six-member delegation on Monday visited the Ministry of Interior and held a meeting with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and other senior officials.

Issues of mutual interests and regional security came under discussion during the meeting, a statement issued in this regard said. The two leaders stressed the need to further strengthen ties between the interior ministries of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Better liaison between the two ministries was needed to address all issues including security challenges, it said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Saudi Minister for Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, . Welcoming the Saudi Interior Minister, the President said that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relationship which needed to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners in KSA, he hoped that the Government of KSA would give positive consideration to release prisoners who have completed their sentences. The President also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for launching the “Road to Mecca” pilot project and stated that the Government of Pakistan was looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country. He thanked KSA for the valuable support in the OIC and FATF as well as its participation in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in December 2021, in Islamabad, besides providing financial support to Pakistan.

Saudi Minister for Interior informed that steps were being taken to help address the issue of Pakistani prisoners by the technical teams of the two countries. He thanked the Government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality to his delegation during their stay in Pakistan.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia, adding that these relations were long-lasting. Two million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia were our precious asset, he added. The Minister thanked the Saudi government for caring for Pakistani workers. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif said Pak-Saudi relations were based on mutual trust and brotherhood.

He also lauded the vision of Prince Mohammad bin Salman for Saudia Arabia’s progress and prosperity and his invaluable contribution to the abiding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia.

PM Imran Khan particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, “especially in challenging times”. He thanked the Saudi leadership for the recent “financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.” Condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards Saudia Arabia, the premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Abdulaziz conveyed cordial greetings of the Crown Prince to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudia Arabia.

He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with the Pakistan side on all matters relating to his ministry.

“Pakistan and Saudia Arabia are bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other,” the statement added.