Remembering Lata’s illustrious mentor Master Ghulam Haider

LAHORE: As tributes continue to pour in from all over the world on the demise of the 92-year-old legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was conferred with honorific titles such as the “Queen of Melody,” the “Voice of the Millennium” and the “Nightingale of India” by various esteemed Indian media houses like the “Hindustan Times,” it is time to remember Master Ghulam Haider, a dentist-cum-music composer, who had given Lata a career-building break over 75 years ago.

An Indian newspaper, the Millennium Post, had dubbed Ghulam Haider the “Grand master of melodies.” It was Ghulam Haider (1908-1953), perhaps the most expensive music composer of his time, who had also discovered the hidden and untapped talents in the great Madam Noor Jehan, affectionately called “Deedi” or elder sister by Lata, and another brilliant voice of yore, Shamshad Begum, and had brought these rare female voices to the fore.

The Hyderabad-born Ghulam Haider, who succumbed to cancer in 1953 when he was barely 45, was widely acknowledged for creating harmonious renditions that had revolutionized Indian music.

The “Millennium Post” had stated: “In this short but stupendous spell, he made an everlasting mark with his seminal contribution, releasing music from the clutches of theatrics. And, his memories shall remain entrenched in the hearts of passionate music lovers across the subcontinent.”

In an interview to a section of the Indian Press, this is how Lata Mangeshkar had remembered her guru Master Ghulam Haider on her 84th birthday in 2013: "Ghulam Haider is truly my Godfather. It was his confidence in me that he fought for me to tuck me into the Hindi Film Industry which otherwise had rejected me. Ghulam Haider was the first music director who showed complete faith in my talent. He introduced me to many producers including S. Mukerji, a big name in film production, but when he too rejected me, Ghulam Haider was very furious. Hence, finally he convinced 'Bombat Talkies,' a banner bigger than S. Mukerji, and introduced me through their movie 'Majboor' in 1948.”

Lata’s feuds with Muhammad Rafi, Dilip Kumar and Shabana Azmi: Gifted with exceptional vocal cords, Lata had professional conflicts with Dilip Kumar, Shabana Azmi (her colleague in the Indian Senate) and singing legend Muhammad Rafi, but never nourished the grudges for good.

As far as the tiff with Dilip Kumar was concerned, eminent Indian website “Rediff.com” had revealed: “Lifetime Achievement Awards being bestowed by the state upon Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar together -- on the occasion of India's Independence -- are significant. Significant, because it was Khushwant Singh's cover story -- in the August 1970 Independence issue of The Illustrated Weekly of India -- that first brought this celebrity duo together, as a happening pair, on the stage. Yet, when Lata and Dilip met up afresh in August 1970, it astonishingly emerged that the two had not been on speaking terms through 13 years!”

In July 2021, after Dilip Kumar had passed away, the “Rediff.com” had revisited an incident when Lata had visited Dilip to inquire about his health in December 2014 at his Pali Hill Mumbai residence: “The way Dilip came to the porch to receive Lata, you would never have guessed something was amiss between the two. In fact, the lunch-table atmosphere was as tuneful as it could be. This was when Lata startled all present by remarking: "You know, Yusufsaab, I'd always heard you loathed me for being one up on you while recording the "Laagi Naahin Chhute Rama" duet with you in (Hrishikesh Mukherjee's) Musafir. But I only sang the way I can't help singing any number."

According to the website, Dilip had replied: “It's precisely because you can't help singing the way you do that my family and I adore you! How possibly could I loathe a voice so heavenly!" Lata would call Dilip “Yousaf bhai” in respect. Between 1973 and 1977, Lata and Muhammad Rafi were not at speaking terms and had vowed not to sing together ever again.

Lata and Rafi sang more than 400 songs together and every soul with a heart was mesmerized by the charm of their voices. The “Times of India” and some other media house had revealed that their differences had surfaced over the issue of royalty payment on their duets.

Lata Mangeshkar fell out with Mohammed Rafi on the set of the film “Maya” in 1961 while the duo recording a song. According to their close acquaintances, Lata wanted royalties similar to music directors, but Muhammad Rafi disagreed with her view.

Actress Shabana Azmi was critical of Lata’s continuous absence from Indian Senate (Rajya Sabha) about 22 years ago, though the two kept meeting each other quite cordially during the years that followed.