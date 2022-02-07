Kidnapped contractor recovered

MIRANSHAH: The police claimed to have recovered a kidnapped contractor safely from the captivity of kidnappers in Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan tribal, an official said on Sunday.

District Police Officer Aqiq Hussain said that unidentified kidnappers had abducted Mirwais, a contractor and resident of Kharotabad in Quetta, along with his vehicle from Spinwam area some 10 days ago. He said that the kidnappers had demanded ransom for the release of the contractor.

However, he said the police recovered the contractor along with his vehicle safely. The official said no ransom had been paid for the release of the kidnapped person. He said that the police were conducting raids to arrest the kidnappers.