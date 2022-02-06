Two knocked dead by trains, as many killed in traffic accidents

Two people, including a woman, were killed after being hit by trains in separate incidents in the city on Saturday.

A woman was killed after a train hit her at the Landhi railway station. She died on the spot. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

She was later identified as 40-year-old Kulsoom, wife of Arshad Zaman. Witnesses claimed that the woman committed suicide and police said they were investigating the case from different angles.

In the other incident, 32-year-old Sohail Rana, son of Younus Rana, was killed after a train hit him near the Port Qasim area. The body was taken to the JPMC. Police said the deceased was a resident of Bin Qasim.

Road accidents

Two people lost their lives in separate road traffic accidents in parts of the city. A man was killed in a road accident near Karsaz on Sharea Faisal. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 35-year-old Asif, son of Khalid. Police said he was a resident of Essa Nagri.

Separately, an unidentified young man was killed in a road accident in Clifton.