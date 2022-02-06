Have we lost the ability to drive?

Rawalpindi : During the rush hour, we are all in a hurry to get somewhere. For example, going to work, dropping the kids off at school, shopping, or returning from any of these places. However, what really annoys me are those individuals who think that their journey is far more significant than yours is.

“Perhaps it has something to do with the selfish prats who come flying down the lane that is being closed only to push into the queue at the last minute, no doubt bullying their way in because they think they are better than everyone else is,” says Seerat Abbas.

“You see a lot of stupid selfish behavior every day on the roads. This thing troubles me the most. The slow driver is not responsible for the accident. It is simply not true. It is always the impatient driver, who causes the accident,” says Asad Alvi.

“The ability to drive is not governed by the tendency to put your foot down, push in front, cut up, and by and large drive badly on the roads. It is being very conscious of those around you and ensuring your actions do not become the source of injury or distress to others,” says Murad Ali.

“With a greater number of road users being on our roads every day, we can no longer leave it to individuals to drive in a safe and efficient manner,” says Shameer Ali.

“I fully agree that bad-mannered drivers who think it is their God-given right to force their way in front of everyone else should be taught a lesson. They think they are significant in their lives, but why do they inflict their significance into our lives expecting us to bow down to them,” says Mohib Hussain.

“Every person is more important than anyone else in their own world so they should keep this significance to themselves, not expect others to see them as having more significance. If others do to them what they do to others, would they like it,” questions Mohib.

“Why should these motorists expect other motorists to treat them as more significant? They do not treat the other motorists who are in the same way more significant in their own lives as more significant as they expect to be treated by others,” says Sajjad Hasan.

“Those who expect others to sacrifice their significance should be seen as inferior because they feel they need preferential treatment and preferential treatment always goes to the inferior,” says Arbaat Haider.

“The fools who let the queue jumpers in at the front irritate me practically as much as the queue jumpers themselves. In general, the queue jumpers have big new expensive cars; why do they appear so eager to almost drive into others to jump a queue,” says Reza Mehdi.