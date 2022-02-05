 
Saturday February 05, 2022
World

Reporter leaves Russia

By AFP
February 05, 2022

Moscow: An award-winning investigative journalist, Elena Milashina, is leaving Russia after receiving death threats from the leadership of Chechnya, her newspaper said on Friday. Milashina has covered rights abuses in Chechnya for Russia’s top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta for years.

