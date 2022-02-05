SPs briefed on operational working of Lahore Police

LAHORE:A 16-member delegation of Superintendents of Police (SsP) serving in different provinces and areas of the country, including Balochistan, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Frontier Constabulary, ICT Islamabad and Establishment Division

on Friday visited office of the Capital City Police Headquarters here and called on CCPO Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev as well as other senior police officers of Lahore District. The CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Discipline Ejaz Rashid, SP Headquarters Dr Asad Ejaz and other senior officers were present on this occasion.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on operational working of Lahore Police and its different units, including Operations and Investigation Wing, Security Division, Traffic Management System, CIA, AVLS, Dolphin Squad, PRU and Gender Crime Cell.

The CTO Lahore, SSP Investigation, SSP Administration and SP Headquarters briefed the delegation members regarding Lahore Police functions based on citizens centric policing, e-police governance applications, including Welfare Eye, Triple One System, Hotel and Travel Eye, reforms in the various fields as well as law and order situation.