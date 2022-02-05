PropSure Digital Solutions launches digital data of Pakistan’s planned areas

ISLAMABAD: PropSure Digital Solutions launches digital data of Pakistan’s planned area, achieving an essential milestone in the country’s real estate sector.
The digital map of Pakistan was unveiled during a ceremony attended by the esteemed Chairman IMARAT Group and CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar, Chairman Advisory Board Lt. Gen (R) Haroon Aslam, Director PropSure Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi, Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed, Mr. Sharjeel E. Ahmer and Mr. Arsalan Javed.
Addressing the event hosted at National Science and Technology Park (NSTP), Chairman Shafiq Akbar said, “The launch of digital map of Pakistan’s planned area is an important milestone in the history of the country’s real estate sector.”
While lauding the team for their efforts, he added, “This contribution by the IMARAT Group ensures much needed transparency that would resolve the existing issues in Pakistan’s real estate sector.”
While speaking at the occasion, Chairman Advisory Board Lt. Gen. (R) Haroon Aslam said, “A whole team of experts, comprising of experienced and equally seasoned young talent, is behind this digital transformation. This contribution is a testament that the country’s destiny through the real estate sector can be changed through proper resources and planning.
The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department is set to launch a campaign on February 7 to take action against motor...
A street criminal was killed allegedly by the firing of an accomplice near Ayub Manzil in District Central on...
Participants of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s ‘All Parties Kashmir Conference’ on Friday stressed that the government...
How did Karachi look in the decades of 1960s and 1970s? To present glimpses of the city 40 to 50 years ago through...
The Sindh Healthcare Commission has lowered the maximum price for the Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test in the...
The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the provincial advocate general, Sindh Environmental Protection...
Comments