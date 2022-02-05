PSP wraps up sit-in after Sindh govt accedes to demands

KARACHI: The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) wrapped up its six day protest when Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah announced that the government has agreed to provincial finance commission and the other demands of PSP chief Mustafa Kamal.

He said the Sindh government is considering all recommendations of PSP and other political parties for amendments in Sindh LG law.While addressing the PSP workers, Mustafa Kamal said that it would not be just an announcement but the Sindh government will go ahead with legislation. He added a session of the Sindh Assembly will be summoned on February 11 to 18 for the purpose. Kamal said the government has agreed to finalise legislation of the LG law.