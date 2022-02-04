Little Prince Urdu Storykit launched

LAHORE:The education technology company Storykit (storykit.com) in collaboration with the French Embassy, launched the Urdu version of the French classic ‘The Little Prince’ here on Thursday.

The Urdu version of the beloved French classic The Little Prince, one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published by Antoine de Saint-Exupery was launched in provincial capital at ILM SOAR Stem School.

The Urdu translation of the story, titled Chhota Shahzada (little prince) was launched with

storytelling sessions in seven schools in four Pakistan cities - Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar.

One thousand children from seven schools in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi attended the interactive storytelling sessions. The children received The Little Prince storykit containing a story book, a board game, and the audio of the story, as a gift from the French Embassy.

This is the first time that Storykit has adapted an international classic in the Storykit format. Storytellers from Storykit introduced the Little Prince and his adventures through an abridged Urdu version of the story.

At the launch of The Little Prince storykit, author Musharraf Ali Farooqi, the founder and CEO of Storykit, said that both adults and children are able to make a connection with this story because it discusses certain themes relatable to all age groups: the experience of growing up, how children see things differently from adults, the spirit of adventure, the experience of friendship, and taking care of those whom we love.