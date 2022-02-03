Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Balochistan attacks: ISPR

In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter the security forces camp from two locations.-File photo

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations in Balochistan -- Panjgur and Naushki -- late Wednesday evening, according to a statement released by the military's media wing.

Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists, said the ISPR press release.

In Panjgur, terrorists tried to enter security forces camp from two locations. However, timely response by troops foiled the attempt, according to the statement. During an intense exchange of fire, one soldier was martyred. Terrorists fled and their casualties are being ascertained.



In Naushki, attackers attempted to enter the FC camp which was promptly responded. Four terrorists were killed. One officer was injured during the shootout. Intermittent firing was continuing. The ISPR said more details would be shared with the media.