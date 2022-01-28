Balochistan: 10 soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorist attack

A Pakistani soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Ten soldiers embraced martyrdom in an attack by the terrorists at a security checkpoint in Balochistan's Kech district.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists opened fire on the soldiers at night between January 25 and 26.

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several others sustained injuries. Meanwhile, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The security forces have apprehended three terrorists in a follow-up clearance operation, while they were still on the hunt for the perpetrators behind the incident.

"Armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost," the statement added.