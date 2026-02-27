Cardi B finally responds to accusations about destroying 'SNL' set after Nicki Minaj joke

Cardi B has reportedly addressed the accusations that she destroyed the set of Saturday Night Live.

On January 31, the Am I the Drama? singer went to the famous American late-night live sketch comedy variety show as a guest, but she seemingly lost her cool after overhearing a Nicki Minaj joke, TMZ reported.

Hours after the outlet’s story took the internet by storm, she tweeted on X, “Hmmm all these little random stories... [f**k] it, let them talk, let them eat cake, let them come to the ballllll.”

Donald Trump’s senior adviser, Alex Bruesewitz, who has been on good terms with Minaj, also reposted the report, a fan of the 33-year-old American rapper revealed, replying to her tweet.

Bruesewitz also commented, “This is why people are calling her 'crash out Cardi.''

“Then look who was quick to jump on the story! Cardi you make these people SICK knowing they can never control you. I see exactly why you named the album AM I THE DRAMA?” a fan account of Cardi B noted.

She went on to respond another fan, teasing that the bond Trump and Minaj have developed is no coincidence, as she quipped, “Now all of a sudden random stories coming out …like please.”

It is pertinent to mention that this statement of Cardi B comes after she and Bruesewitz had an argument online about her involvement in the Cybara report and said that Minaj's tweets for MAGA’s support have been “amplified by an army of bots and coordinated activity.”