Calgary weather warning as 30cm snow and 130 km/h winds expected

Calgary, Alberta’s weather forecast is set to change quickly as heavy snowfall and high wind warnings have been issued for much of southern Alberta.

Calgary is expected to reach 11C on Thursday before temperatures drop sharply overnight. By Friday, up to 30 cm of snow could fall in parts of southern Alberta.

Calgary is forecast to receive about 7cm before snow melts off late Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow snowfall warning for areas northwest of Calgary, stretching from Airdrie to Hinton.

The Icefields Parkway north of Lake Louise could see more than 30cm of snow along with wind gusts up to 50 km/h, creating difficult driving conditions.

In Edmonton, flurries are expected but wind gusts could reach 80 km/h or more, reducing visibility to near zero at times. Lightning, thunder and small hail may accompany intense snowsqualls.

Lethbridge could see wind gusts up to 130 km/h on Thursday, with gusts up to 90 km/h around Medicine Hat.