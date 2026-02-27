Gorton and Denton by-election result: Green Party defeats Labour in blow to Keir Starmer

The UK’s political landscape is undergoing a significant shift as the Green Party has achieved a landmark victory in the Gorton and Denton byelection in a blow to Keir Starmer.

Despite winning the seat with 51 percent of the vote in July 2024, Labour Party has fallen to third place, signaling a fracturing of the traditional two-party system.

The Green’s Hannah Spencer becomes the new MP in northern England after beating Labour' s 13,000-vote majority.

The Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin secured second position with 10,578 votes. Labour’s Angeliki Stogia stood third.

The result shows a 25.3 percent in Labour’s vote compared to 2024, intensifying pressure on Keir Starmer whose popularity has already plummeted amid internal party frictions and policy reversals.

Gorton and Denton by-election result: Green Party defeats Labour in blow to Keir Starmer

Green’s massive victory in the face of Labour has established its position as a serious political force. It is for the very first time in ten decades that the Gorton area of Manchester will not be represented by a Labour MP.

The result also suggests that voters are abandoning the mainstream in favour of UK Reform and Green Party, showing their disillusionment with Starmer.

In a victory speech, Spencer said, “Instead of working for a nice life, we’re working to line the pockets of billionaires. We’re being bled dry. And I don’t think it’s extreme or radical to think that working hard should get you a nice life.”

Spencer also emphasised community solidarity instead of blaming the other communities for all the problems in society.

The by-election was triggered by Labour leadership’s efforts to block Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from running for the seat.

Starmer is expected to face another critical challenge in May 2026 with upcoming elections in Wales, Scotland, and London.