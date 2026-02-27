'The White Lotus' creator Mike White calls 'Survivor' fans 'sadistic'

The White Lotus creator Mike White is heading back to Survivor and he is not holding back about the fan base.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, White explained why he joined Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans, the milestone season marking 25 years of the reality competition.

The new season gives viewers the power to vote on key elements of the game.

“The fans—they suck. Because the fans are, like, cruel”, White said on The Tonight Show.

Host Jimmy Fallon quickly responded: “No, the fans are great!”

White called them “sadistic,” before adding: “I mean, I love fans. Thank you, fans.”

White first competed on Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018. He said he did not want to “miss out on something that could be super cool.”

“I never thought it would work with my schedule, but then when I found out the dates, I was like, ‘I actually could go’. That would be so gnarly to go again.”

White even adjusted the production timeline for the fourth season of The White Lotus to participate.

Host Jeff Probst told Variety it was White’s choice, saying: “we did not go ask Mike White, ‘please change your White Lotus schedule.’ He said, ‘I will change my White Lotus schedule if you’ll have me.’”