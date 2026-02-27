Ethel Kennedy’s 34 grandchildren and the expanding Kennedy family legacy

When Ethel Kennedy died on October 10, 2024 at age 96, she left behind a large and influential family that includes 11 children and 34 grandchildren.

According to People magazine, the matriarch of the Kennedy family was married to Senator Robert F. “Bobby” Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968.

She was also the sister in law of President John F. Kennedy. Together, Ethel and Bobby built one of America’s most well known political families.

Several of her grandchildren shared updates about her health before her death. Joe Kennedy III wrote on X: "Sharing some news about one of my heroes."

Her children include Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Joseph Kennedy II, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Courtney Kennedy Hill, Kerry Kennedy, Christopher Kennedy, Max Kennedy, Douglas Kennedy and Rory Kennedy.

Two of her sons, David and Michael, died in 1984 and 1997.

Over the decades, most of Ethel’s children started families of their own, adding 34 grandchildren to her legacy.

Some grandchildren, including Maeve Kennedy McKean and Saoirse Kennedy Hill, have also passed away.

In February 2026, Ethel was portrayed by Jessica Harper in the FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.