King Charles’ health battle: What has been revealed about his cancer so far

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer following a hospital procedure for an enlarged prostate.

During the treatment, doctors discovered “a separate issue of concern,” and subsequent tests confirmed cancer.

Importantly, the palace clarified that the cancer was not prostate cancer, and the specific type has remained private.

Following the diagnosis, the King began regular treatment and temporarily stepped back from public-facing duties, while continuing his constitutional responsibilities.

Although undergoing treatment, King Charles remained engaged in state affairs. He expressed deep gratitude for public support, saying the messages he received had “reduced [him] to tears,” highlighting the emotional impact of his diagnosis.

Throughout 2024 and 2025, the King continued receiving treatment and while the exact therapy has not been disclosed, palace sources confirmed it has been ongoing and carefully managed.

Updates indicated that his condition was being monitored closely, with periods of reduced public activity due to treatment side effects.

Despite this, he gradually resumed duties, demonstrating a balance between recovery and responsibility.

By late 2025 into early 2026, King Charles shared encouraging news: his treatment schedule could be reduced due to early diagnosis and effective intervention.

He emphasized the importance of screening, stating that early detection can be life-saving and offer “hope” to patients.

However, reports indicate that treatment is ongoing, and the cancer has not been declared fully in remission.

What Is Cancer?

Cancer is a group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in the body. It can affect almost any part of the body and may spread (metastasize) if untreated. Early detection significantly improves outcomes.

Symptoms of Cancer:

Symptoms vary depending on the type but may include:

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent fatigue

Lumps or swelling

Changes in bowel or bladder habits

Unexplained pain

Treatment Options:

Cancer treatment depends on type and stage, and may include:

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Targeted therapy or immunotherapy

Early diagnosis, like in King Charles’ case, often improves prognosis and treatment success.