Dolly Parton achieves major milestone for children's health advocacy

Dolly Parton just revealed her health philanthropy milestone!

She shared an update with her fans revealing that a children's hospital located in East Tennessee would be named in her honor.

"I've always believed that every child deserves a fair chance to grow up healthy, hopeful and surrounded with love. That belief is what brought me together with the incredible folks at East Tennessee Children's Hospital," the 80-year-old began in her message.

The country music legend continued, "For nearly 90 years, their teams have provided compassionate and talented care. They see children not just as patients, but as precious lives. Each with a story and a future.”

"I am so excited to share, East Tennessee Children's Hospital is becoming...guess what? Dolly Parton Children's Hospital. Yay!" she exclaimed in her message.

The Jolene singer later shared in a statement that she was "honored to stand alongside this hospital and do my part to help bring more hope, more comfort and more healing to children and families."

"Being fortunate to have grown up in the mountains of East Tennessee, I learned early on what it means to take care of one another," she added. "Every child deserves world-class care, wrapped in kindness and love.”

Additionally, she shared with Saga magazine that one of the reasons why she never welcomed her own kids with her late husband, Carl Dean, was due to her intense performance schedule.

"When you're a young couple, you think you're going to have kids, but it just wasn't one of those burning things for me," the 9 to 5 hitmaker said. "I had my career and my music, and I was travelling. If I'd had kids, I'd have stayed at home with them. I'm sure and worried myself to death about them."

"I always say God didn't let me have children so that all kids could be mine," Dolly Parton concluded.