Reggie Bannister health takes ‘difficult turn’ amid dementia, Parkinson’s battle

Reggie Bannister, the iconic horror star has been battling severe Lewy Body dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

The 80-year-old actor, who is known for appearing in the Phantasm franchise, has been receiving hospice care at home but needs to move into a full-time care facility.

His wife Gigi, with whom he tied the knot in 2001, has been by her husband's side and taking care of him. But due to health problems of her own, she no longer has the physical capability to assist the actor.

She informed TMZ in an article that Bannister has lost mobility in his limbs and explained she is no longer able to lift or move the actor.

He initially had plans to relocate to a full-time facility in Big Bear, California where he would be covered through Veterans Affairs. However, it is no longer an option due to there being no availability.

Another facility has monthly costs of over $5,000 and a GoFundMe page has been started to help cover “overwhelming” costs of medical due to Bannister’s health taking a “difficult turn.”

The page was set up by a close friend of the couple and the current goal of $50,000 has almost been reached.

But Gigi told the outlet that due to Bannister not being able to get coverage through Veterans Affairs, they will most likely need more funds to help cover costs of a different facility.

The actor is currently on a waitlist for a full-time care facility.

In a message on the GoFundMe page, Bannister has been described as a star who has “brought joy and inspiration to countless fans over the years.”

The message also stated, “The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward covering medical expenses, utility bills, and ensuring that Reggie receives the hospice care he needs in the comfort of his own home.”

“Your support will help ease the financial burden on Gigi and allow her to focus on what matters most - being there for Reggie during this incredibly difficult time,” it further read.

In conclusion, the close pal who set up the page called on the horror and entertainment community to support Bannister and his wife in any way they can.

“Promising to never leave his side, Ms. Gigi Bannister needs our help in his at-home hospice care. My fellow phans and good-hearted members of our community, please help lend some assistance to this legendary horror icon in his battle with dementia and Parkinson's disease,” the message for Reggie Bannister's GoFundMe concluded.