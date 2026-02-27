Sarah Ferguson drops an accusation against Andrew? ‘He just wants leverage’
Sarah Ferguson hits Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with an accusation for the century
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s nickname as the happiest divorced couple on Earth has just turned into the complete opposite, and one of their big reasons? The late Queen’s Corgie’s.
For those unversed, its said the ex-Duke promised his mother on her death bed that he will be taking care of the pups she’s considered to have loved dearly, but a shocking admission via sources connected to Fergie reveal he “only doing this to have leverage now that he has nothing else left to tie him to the family.”
They also tell Closer magazine, “when the dogs were at Royal Lodge [Fergie] claims she was the one feeding them, walking them, fussing over them day in and day out” and “swears up and down that Andrew didn’t lift a finger for them or show much interest in them at all.”
This is what’s causing her to the whole thing “laughable” since “he's suddenly acting like they're so important to him,” and Fergie is said to believe not a single word.
Whereas, where Andrew is concnered these dogs are the only thing he has left and he’s said to takes a lot of pride in the fact that they were the Queen’s most beloved pets.
