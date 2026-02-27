Inside Hillary Clinton’s Epstein testimony: Key takeaways and highlights explained

Hillary Clinton provided nearly seven hours of closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee, marking a significant step in the investigation into her supposed links to Jeffrey Epstein. In her opening statement, spoke out strongly against the House Oversight Committee and its Republican majority. She argued that the proceedings were not designed to seek truth and justice for the victims and survivors of Epstein’s crimes.

In this connection she said: “I don’t know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein.”

Clinton, in conversation with reporters further said, “I never went to his island, I never went to his homes. I never went to his office.”

Clinton asked about UFOs in Epstein testimony

According to Clinton, the questioning was repetitive; she felt that asking the same questions over and over again was not very productive.

Clinton told reporters, “Because I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the vilest bogus conspiracy theories.”

She dismissed all these statements as false, citing debunked 2016 conspiracy theories that a Washington DC pizzeria was a front for a child sex ring run by her, and that New York police had discovered a pedophilia ring linked to Democrats.

Clinton’s deposition was interrupted when Lauren Boebert, a Republican member of the committee, leaked a photo from the room. The hearing was temporarily suspended at the request of Clinton’s legal team, as taking pictures during closed-door congressional hearings is prohibited.

Meanwhile, Trump’s relationship with Epstein has proven to be a persistent obstacle for the president who has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

They were once friends but Trump claimed that he booted Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club because the late financier stole staffers. In this regard, Clinton said: “ If this committee is serious about learning the truth about Epstein’s trafficking crimes, it would not rely on press gaggles to get answers from our current president on his involvement.”

Moving forward, oversight committee chair James Comer, a Republican, said it was possible the committee might write a writ ordering a person to attend a court.

Hillary Clinton defends husband’s ties to Epstein during testimony

Bill Clinton is due to be deposed by the committee on Friday in the wake of questions arising from his former relationship with Epstein. Clinton, like a multitude of other high-powered men, including Trump, had a well-documented relationship with Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Hilary Clinton stated she was fully confident her husband was unaware of Epstein’s crimes when he spent time with him before the late sex offender’s first arrest.

Clinton said: "I am, and I think the chronology of the connection that he had with. Epstein ended years, several years before anything about Epstein’s criminal activities came to light.

In a statement released on Monday, Chairman Comer said that Clinton's testimony is crucial to understanding Epstein and Maxwell's sex trafficking network, as well as the ways they sought to influence to shield themselves from scrutiny.

After the deposition, Comer and his fellow Republicans said that Clinton's testimony is crucial to understanding Epstein and Maxwell’s sex trafficking network. Comer said there were a number of times that Clinton responded with, "I don't know, you'll have to ask my husband.”

Additionally, Corner said: “We have a lot of questions for her husband tomorrow, and I am confident that deposition will last even longer than this one.”