Anthropic rejects Pentagon military AI proposal, holds firm on safety guardrails —What’s next?

US artificial intelligence company Anthropic has refused to yield to the Pentagon's pressure and rejected the proposal on military use of AI.

The decision comes after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei a Friday deadline and ultimatum either to slash safeguards on its AI models or risk losing a $200 million Pentagon contract.

Amodei in a statement showed determination to stick to AI guardrails, stating his company would rather not work with the Pentagon than agree to use its AI technology for military uses that may “undermine, rather than defend, democratic values.”

Amodei wrote, “I believe deeply in the existential importance of using AI to defend the United States and other democracies, and to defeat our autocratic adversaries.”

Issues at the heart of standoff

Recently, Anthropic has placed safety guardrails on its AI model Claude. The Pentagon wants to peel back all the restrictions, so the military could be able to use the model for “all lawful uses.”

However, Anthropic is worried about two issues. First AI-controlled weapons and second is mass domestic surveillance of American citizens.

According to a source who is privy to the matter, Anthropic believes that AI is not reliable enough to operate weapons. Mass surveillance of citizens should be conducted under robust laws, unfortunately the country does not have laws to regulate the surveillance.

What’s next for Anthropic?

During the negotiations, the Department of Defense had threatened to cancel a $200 million contract which it awarded to the tech company along with Google and OpenAI.

Beside risk losing the lucrative contract and deals, Anthropic could also face “supply chain risk,” a designation normally reserved for companies connected to foreign adversaries which could lead to serious financial implications.

Moreover, Pete Hegseth also promised to make Anthropic a pariah if the company failed to accept the final deal. In the case of non-compliance, the company could face isolation, amounting to a government blacklist.

Amodei said in a blogpost , “Pentagon’s threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request.”

Emil Michael, the Pentagon’s Undersecretary for Research and Engineering who had been part of the negotiations, took aim at Anthropic and wrote on X, “It’s a shame that @DarioAmodei is a liar and has a God-complex. He wants nothing more than to try to personally control the US Military and is ok putting our nation’s safety at risk.”

“The @DeptofWar will ALWAYS adhere to the law but not bend to the whims of any one for-profit tech company,” Michael added.