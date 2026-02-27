Kendall Jenner recalls being ‘too stressed’: 'I want to focus on myself'

Kendall Jenner just opened up about her main goal of 2026.

Stress is a major part of everyone's life and even celebrities go through it due to various reasons, from cons of fame and paparazzi to creepy fans and many other aspects of being famous can trigger stress.

However, Kendall has a plan to leave her stress behind this year.

"The most important thing will be to stay true to myself and continue having a good time. It might sound like a cliché, but it's very important to me,” she shared with Vogue France magazine.

Kendall admits that she was "too stressed" during her 20s, but she now feels more confident and stable than ever.

The runway beauty said: "I think most women, most people, understand this: when you're in your 20s, you don't always know exactly who you are or what you want, so things can quickly become difficult or stressful.”

"It was the same for me: when I was 20, I was too stressed and spent all my time running around. Now that I'm 30, I want to focus on myself,” she further mentioned.

Additionally, Kendall also spoke of being "still too busy" to have any children.

The 30-year-old TV personality is keen to start a family one day, but she feels she's simply too busy at the moment.

Kendall, who previously dated music star Bad Bunny - told the outlet, "I want to have some, but not right away. I want to make sure I can dedicate a lot of time to them, and for now, I'm still too busy."

Kendall's siblings - Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner - have all had children already. But the model is keen to "continue having a good time."