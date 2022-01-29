10 killed as violence revisits Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 10 people were slain and several others sustained injuries in multiple incidents across Balochistan as terrorism revisited the province on Friday.



Four people, including Senator Sarfaraz Bugti's cousin, were martyred while 10 others were injured during a landmine blast in Dera Bugti, according to officials.

"Among 4 martyrs, one is my cousin Sain Bux, who is father of 4 kids. Provincial and federal governments are failing to protect innocent people," Sarfraz said on his official Twitter handle.

He said that such a situation would push people to take measures on their own. "Writ of government needs to be implemented in #Balochistan," he added. In an earlier tweet, the senator had said that Baloch Republican Army (BLA) terrorists were behind the attack.

"Would like to know for how long the state will continue to tolerate such attacks on innocent people," he questioned. According to Levies, the security forces have cordoned off the area and the injured were shifted to a local hospital

Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, while condemning the incident, said that the terrorists involved in the act will be brought to justice. "The enemies of peace have once again carried out cowardly act of terrorism," he added.

Meanwhile, at least six people were killed in different firing incidents in the Chagai district and Quetta. Rescue sources said that four people were killed while several others sustained injuries during a firing incident at the provincial capital’s Sariab Road.

They said that the injured were shifted to ICU for treatment due to their condition. Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin said that unidentified armed men shot dead two people in Mach. He said that the gunmen stopped an oil-laden vehicle and killed two aboard the vehicle. The security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation after the incident.

The incidents came only days after ten soldiers embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a security forces' check post in Kech in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.