Elimination of land mafia top priority: IGP

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed the operational police to eradicate land grabbing and illegal occupation from the capital.

A grand operation, in this regard, was conducted against land grabbers in areas of the city zone, the police spokesman said on Wednesday.

During this crackdown, he said that four notorious land-grabbers were arrested by the Bhara Kahu and Bani Gala police stations.

According to the details, a police team under the supervision of SP City Kamran Aamir Khan, headed by SDPO Hakim khan, SHO Bhara Kahu along with officials conducted a raid and arrested 03 notorious accused of land grabbing mafia namely Raja Muhammad Nazik, Raja Riazal, and Bu Turab Ali Haider in case FIR No. 129. The arrested land grabbers were also involved in 34 cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, land grabbing, and other heinous crimes.

Meanwhile, a Bani Gala Police team arrested a notorious land grabber namely Numberdar Sabeel alias Pappu. The accused grabbed the land of a citizen upon which a case has been registered in Bani Gala Police Station.

The accused was also involved in a series of crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, and other crimes of heinous nature.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas emphasised that Islamabad police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and security of the citizens. “No one would be allowed to grab the property of any citizen” he maintained.

He thoroughly directed all zonal police officers to intensify this crackdown until the elimination of land grabbing from the federal capital.