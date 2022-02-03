The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) by Transparency International (TI) has placed Pakistan at 140 out of 180 countries. This means that instead of reducing, corruption has increased during the term of the incumbent PTI-led government. It was the cornerstone of this government’s manifesto to uproot corruption and corrupt practices from the country. It seems that no department or office is free from this menace. The police, for instance, enjoy unfettered powers. Some police officers then make secret deals with criminals who move freely in cities. Moreover, it is no secret that people bribe their way to transfers and postings of their choices. The government must be cognisant of these malpractices, yet no action is taken.

There is a dire need for the government to work seriously for the eradication of corruption in the country. It has wasted its last three and half years in idle pursuits and has failed to meet people’s expectations. All that it claims to have done cannot be seen on the ground. It must take action against all corrupt elements in its term, irrespective of the culprits’ political affiliations. This will help enhance the credibility of the government and restore people’s trust in it.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Loralai