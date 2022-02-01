Closure of Afghan embassy in US on cards

ISLAMABAD: The United States is going to shut down Afghan embassy and withdrawing a diplomatic immunity available to Afghan diplomatic staff as Washington is yet to recognize Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

According to diplomatic sources, the Afghan diplomats in the United States have been informed about closure of the Afghan embassy in Washington. The Afghan diplomats in the US have also been informed via a memo at the beginning of the week that they would also be stripped of their immunity.

As per the sources familiar with the matter told an Arab newspaper that the Afghan consulate missions in Los Angeles and New York would also be shut down.

A state department official has been quoted as saying that there had been no change in the status of the Afghan mission or its personnel.

However, an unnamed diplomat told the newspaper “They said there would be a shutdown of the embassy and the consulate missions." Washington's move comes less than six months after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

The Taliban have not been recognized by the international community, including the United States. It was earlier reported that Afghan diplomats, previously working in different missions in the United States and some other countries, complained about financial crunch the missions and diplomats had been facing due to change of rule in Kabul. The sources pointed out that in most part of the world, Afghan diplomats and missions were sitting with their fingers crossed for recognition of new Taliban administration by their host administration.

The sources pointed out that the Taliban administration didn’t want to shut its diplomatic missions since it would avail their services for the future diplomatic links with different countries. The Taliban would retain diplomats once the issue of the government was resolved.

Taliban government, despite financial difficulties, has been providing limited fiscal assistance to some of the missions, the sources added. Pakistan has not altered the status of Afghan diplomats like other countries as they are working smoothly.