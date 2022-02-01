PTI MPA upset over question about out-of-order machines at Swabi hospital

SWABI: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Aqibullah Khan from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI), who visited Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shahmansoor on Monday along with his brother National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser got angry when a journalist asked him about the out-of-order machines at the hospital.

Asad Qaiser, his brother and newly elected Tehsil Swabi chairman Attaullah Khan were on a visit to the hospital. It was aimed to improve their position and political influence after tasting a defeat in the local government elections but they confronted more embarrassment and a volley of questions.

They visited different wards and asked questions from the ailing people and their attendants to know about the health services. When one of the attendants of an injured person from the Jalbai village complained about police negligence, Asad said: "This is a different issue," telling the patients that they were getting regular treatment and soon went to another ward.

The patients complained they were shifted from surgical to orthopaedic ward during the visit. When a journalist asked about out-of-order machines, MPA Aqibullah was irked and said everything would be on track within a year.

Asad Qaiser said he had secured more funds for the hospital and people of the district would get perfect health services. The doctors present on the occasion said the software which they had got for the machines was outdated and they had initiated a process which would take three weeks.