Teddi Mellencamp shares hopeful health update amid cancer battle: 'Cloud is lifting'

Teddi Mellencamp revealed she has landed in a hopeful spot, despite a tumultuous year after a stage four cancer diagnosis.

In the latest appearance on her podcast, the 44-year-old TV star shared a seemingly positive update on her health.

“I’ve been doing a lot of therapy, a lot of rest, a lot of hanging with the family," she began on the January 15 episode of Two T's in a Pod, which she cohosts witth Tamra Judge.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went on to say, "A lot of trying to get myself together because, apparently, I’m struggling with massive PTSD."

"I didn’t really realize it, so I’m starting to feel a little better," she articulated her thoughts. "The cloud is lifting."

As Teddi is about to reach the one-year mark of her diagnosis, Tamra looked back, standing beside her, since Teddi's cancer was undiagnosed with symptoms

"It wasn’t that long ago," the reality star said, "that we were [in] New Orleans for the Super Bowl and you were having such bad headaches."

After a roller coaster year with tons of therapy, scans and radiotherapy, Teddi called the journey "crazy." However, she believes she is currently in a positive place.

"Everything’s good as it can be," she added.

This update came after Teddi's father, John Mellencamp, shared a heartbreaking remark about her cancer battle

The Jack & Diane singer said on The Joe Rogan Podcast, “I do have a daughter that’s really sick."

“It’s not f***** fun. She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”