Prince Harry’s fears turn concerning as Archie, Lilibet slip too far out of reach: ‘Their too American’
Prince Harry is starting to panic as the door to his children’s moldable years starts shrinking more and more
With the days passing, as fast as the years, sources warn Prince Harry is becoming more and more fearful that any more time in the US would mean his children are almost fully shaped by the culture there, leaving no room for their British roots.
Everything has been explained by a close pal of the Duke and according to their claims Harry is “acutely conscious that the window is narrowing as his children settle more deeply into life in the U.S.”
Furthermore, “he can already see how quickly they are becoming shaped by American culture, schools and friendships, and that heightens his sense that he has to act sooner rather than later,” the pal told RadarOnline.
So even though the Royal VIP Executive Committee is still weighing out his threat level for full armed protection, “for him, bringing them to England now isn't just a nice idea, it feels essential.”
Before concluding the pal also admitted that the royal is willing to risk it all for this, not just his family ties, but even his marriage. Because “he believes this is the moment to show them that part of the world before it slips too far out of reach.”
