Wizards vs Kings: Domantas Sabonis returns after 27-game absence

Sacramento Kings all-star forward Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup on Friday night against the Washington Wizards ending a 27-game absence caused by a partially torn meniscus in his left knee.

Sabonis came off the bench, checking into the Wizards vs Kings matchup with 5:11 remaining in the first quarter.

He had been officially listed as questionable before the game. His return marked the end of a recovery process that lasted nearly two months.

The 27-year-old opted against surgery and instead focused on rehabilitation to strengthen his knee and regain conditioning.

Before the injury, Sabonis averaged 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds in his first 11 games of the season, continuing his role as one of Sacramento’s most reliable players.

Now in his fifth season with the Kings, Sabonis remains a key figure for a team navigating a period of transition.

Sacramento is in a rebuilding phase under new general manager Scott Perry, and league sources say the organization has been open to trade discussions involving veterans on large contracts.

Sabonis has three years and $136.3 million remaining on his current deal, making him one of the most significant names to watch out for.

His return against Washington could help the Kings evaluate how he fits into their plans moving forward, whether that involves building around him or exploring potential moves.