Sources dish on Andrews plans for life after exile to a falling down dump

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has a lot of plans already in place for what his life will look like after he is forced to leave the Royal Lodge earlier than before.

For those unversed, while his abode in King Charles’ privately owned property (Marsh Farm) is not yet finished he will be given temporary residence in one of King Charles’ smaller residences on Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

However, once that comes to pass, sources revealed to the National Enquirer, “Andrew is eyeing moving to the Middle East. He says he can have a fresh start there because it’s more old school.”

It’s a top contender because Andrew’s convinced people won’t “constantly judge him” there the source admits.

Plus Andrew genuinely thinks he can still ‘cash in’ on his status as a former royal over there the insider notes.” Plus “he’s got this idea that he’ll be welcomed into a community of expats over there and embraced like it’s the good old days,” and once he’s settled they say he’s even talking about how he wants to get back to dating.

According to The Sun, this comes after a similar report emerged that warns, Andrew has “absolutely no intention of settling quietly into Sandringham — he sees it as humiliating and beneath him. He says if Charles thinks he can park him in some falling down dump and pretend he no longer exists, he has another thing coming.”