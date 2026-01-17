Jennifer Garner recalls enduring Ben Affleck’s intense Beyoncé ‘Halo’ phase

Jennifer Garner says she once endured Ben Affleck’s intense obsession with a single Beyoncé song during their marriage.

The actress spoke candidly during an appearance at a Los Angeles bookstore on Thursday, where she appeared alongside author Laura Dave. During the event, the conversation turned to creative routines and listening to music while working, at which Garner said the habit was very familiar to her.

She joked that she had lived through the experience firsthand, as Affleck tends to play the same song repeatedly. It can even last for weeks or months, she revealed.

Garner then recalled a specific period while Affleck was filming The Town in Cambridge, Massachusetts. At the time, she was caring for their children in a rental home. One kid was three months old. The other was three years old.

She said Beyoncé’s Halo became the constant soundtrack of that period after it released in 2009 and turned into one of Beyoncé’s biggest hits. Garner said Affleck played it on repeat while she was nursing their baby.

Affleck has previously acknowledged his habit of looping music. In a 2016 interview at the Golden Globes, he said he often selects a few songs and listens to them continuously while writing.

He explained at the time that the repetition helps him concentrate. He also said it puts him in the emotional space he wants for a scene.

Garner’s remarks come amid renewed public interest in Affleck’s personal life as he finalised his split from Jennifer Lopez in 2025 after three years of marriage. The exes don't share any kids, but Garner continues to co-parent her three children with Affleck.