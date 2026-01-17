Prince Harry risks straining marriage to make Archie, Lilibet make emotional demand of Meghan

Prince Harry is seemingly ready to put his entire marriage to Meghan Markle at risk by convincing his young children to be the ones that demand more time on the other side of the pond, and sources have just exposed what else he hopes, once security concerns are fixed.

With hope that Prince Harry’s security concerns will soon be fixed, a revelation has just come up, and it warns that Prince Harry is ready to put it all on the line, even his marriage to Meghan Markle, all for the hope that his children start demanding more of Britain.

For those unversed, this hope is the motivating factor behind his efforts with security, as well as his cancer-stricken father because even though the kids’ schools, routines and everything poses “a whole web of everyday realities that are not lost on Harry.

The truth of the matter is that “in his mind, the security question is the key that unlocks everything else. If he feels his family can be properly protected, he believes it suddenly becomes realistic to spend far more time in Britain with the children.”

Plus “Harry has been consistent about this behind the scenes,” the same source revealed. “he doesn't want the idea of regular visits to the U.K. to be permanently closed off. He wants the freedom to bring Archie and Lilibet over when it makes sense, without fear or uncertainty, and to keep that possibility firmly on the table for the future.”

“His hope is to show Archie and Lilibet the places that shaped him. Castles, countryside, history – he sees it almost as a way of bribing them with how beautiful England is, so that they might start to demand to be educated there,” and while the insider admits, he is aware that the idea is ‘sensitive’ and could “put real strain on his marriage.

“It matters deeply to him,” they said. Mainly because “he genuinely believes his children can only fully understand him if they experience the place that shaped his life.”

Before concluding the insider also attempted to explain Prince Harry’s point of view with this ‘bribe’ and told RadarOnline, “that's why he's so focused on exposing them to the country itself.”

“He thinks that if Archie and Lilibet develop their own affection for England, the idea of schooling there stops being a point of conflict. Instead of it feeling like something imposed by him, he hopes it would become a conversation they all share, driven by the children's own enthusiasm.”