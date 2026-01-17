Prince Harry’s mental health ends up at stake as Meghan moves him to 'second fiddle'

Many believe Prince Harry is struggling deeply, next to Meghan Markle and wants nothing more than to stand on his own, not playing second fiddle to her Hollywood aspirations.

The whole admission and the surrounding comment has been issued by none other than host Kevin O'Sullivan, over on the Talk TV YouTube channel.

He shared all these thoughts while sitting down with US based royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

In that chat he dropped these bombshells and even went as far as to say that Prince Harry’s lack of forward movement is likely due to the fact that he’s not found his purpose alongside his wife, and is facing mental health woes as a result.

According to The International Business Times the Duke of Sussex is said to feel ‘sidelined’ by his wife’s ambitions in Hollywood, now that she has her luxury lifestyle brand As Ever, and the Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

In the eyes of the host, in the years since Megxit its become increasingly clear that “he doesn't like playing second fiddle,” allegedly.

“He wants to reclaim his own pursuit of happiness,” the commentator even went as far as to say. Because in his eyes Prince Harry “realises his own mental health is at stake here.”

“And the only way he will get back his sense of purpose, his sense of self-respect, is to do the only thing he knows how to do, which is to be a frontline royal,” Mr O'Sullivan added.

As for whether the Spare will ever be invited back into the fold, the commentator at least made one part clear and said, “William despises Meghan, doesn't really like his brother. I think William will block it, but Harry is desperate to get back what he knows in order to regain his self-respect,” before signing off.