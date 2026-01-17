Bella Hadid shares future plans following 'Yellowstone' success

Bella Hadid has shared her future plans after making a splash with her bold role in the TV series, Yellowstone.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old supermodel admitted that she’s looking to expand her talents into acting because it's her "dream" to become an actress.

"I would love to keep continuing acting after this," said Bella. "This is a dream of mine."

"I've brought my art side and my creativity to modelling, but at the end of the day, I love being able to move, and I love film and acting in general," she added. "I love actors because they can be different characters for so many different people."

For those unversed, Bella is currently busy promoting her new TV series, The Beauty.

Elsewhere in the interview, the American model also shared her working experience with director Ryan Murphy.

"Ryan has just an incredible brain," said Bella. "I love his brain. I love his heart."

"He's somebody I really look up to when it comes to directing, and I think he brings fantasy into so many things. I'm just grateful that he brought me onto this opportunity," she added.