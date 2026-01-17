Snow storm warning in Ontario’s weather forecast through Tuesday

Snow and cold temperatures are expected to to dominate in the weather forecast in southern Ontario over the coming days, according to Environment Canada.

The federal weather agency has issued a significant weather outlook covering Saturday through Tuesday, warning that several regions could see heavy snow, strong winds, and extreme cold.

Parts of the Bruce Peninsula, Manitoulin Island, and areas east of Georgian Bay could receive lake-effect snow or snow squalls, with local snowfall totals of 10 to 20 centimetres on Saturday.

Forecasters say blowing snow may also develop, leading to reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions.

“Lake-effect snow or snow squalls will continue off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay on Sunday with bands meandering from south to north through the day. Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm accompanied by local blowing snow are expected,” Environment Canada said.

“Lake enhanced snow is expected to develop Sunday evening off Lake Superior with local snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm possible before midnight. Local blowing snow is also possible.”

“Lake effect snow or snow squalls will continue, shifting further south from the previous day, bringing local snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm,” the agency said.

“Strong wind gusts near 50 to 70 km/h will also bring local blowing snow.”

“The windchill values are expected to moderate Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning,” Environment Canada said.