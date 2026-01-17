Prince William makes clear the conditions he has for meeting Prince Harry

Prince William has seemingly made up his mind about his brother, and the conditions under which he would agree to meet with him again, under.

Kate Mansey, Assistant Editor of The Times was the one to reveal this, in her most recent piece that discusses the sheer distance both Prince William and King Charles are allegedly putting between them and Prince Harry, all by virtue of their calendars.

For those unversed, King Charles is slated to be Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where he alongside John Swinney, the first minister of Scotland for the Scottish Investment Forum while Prince Harry returns to the Uk for his privacy suit against Associated Newspapers.

Similarly Prince William has his books full too, with engagements in Stirling and Falkirk.

with this information out in the open Ms Mansey even quoted a source that is well placed within royal circles because they warn “hell would have to freeze over” before Prince William even thinks of reconnecting with his brother who he deems a ‘traitor’ reportedly.

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s case, it is said to kick off in the UK, by the end of January, and Reuters dubs it the ‘final showdown’, over their alleged unlawful action that the publisher denies taking against Prince Harry, near the time of Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

This case is being taken to court, not just by the Duke of Sussex but will also see Elton John take the stand alongside John's husband David Furnish, actors Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, campaigner Doreen Lawrence, and former British lawmaker Simon Hughes.