Former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood dies at 33 in tragic hit-and-run

Former Nickelodeon actress Kianna Underwood has died following a hit-and-run accident in New York City. She was 33.

Police responded to a 911 call in the Brownsville neighbourhood of Brooklyn at approximately 6:49 a.m. local time. Authorities said a gray vehicle traveling westbound struck an unidentified woman. She sustained severe trauma to her head and body.

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene, but Underwood was pronounced dead there.

Police confirmed the driver did not remain at the scene, and no arrests have been made. However, the investigation is ongoing as police continue to search for the driver involved in the crash.

Underwood was born in New York City and began acting at the age of 7. She rose to national attention in 2005 after joining Nickelodeon’s All That during its 10th season. She was part of the sketch comedy show during its later years on the network.

She also appeared on the first national tour of Hairspray, where she played Little Inez. In addition, she voiced the character Fuchsia on the Nick Jr. animated series Little Bill.

After her television work, Underwood stepped away from the entertainment industry. She returned to New York City and lived largely out of the public eye.

In 2023, a video of Underwood circulated on social media. In the clip, she appeared distressed while braiding her hair. People off camera asked her to identify herself, to which she said she was Kianna Underwood from All That and confirmed her role on the show.

Details about her living situation or employment at the time of her death are unclear.