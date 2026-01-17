Tyler Hilton, Megan Park call it quits after 10 years of marriage

Tyler Hilton has officially announced his separation from his wife, Megan Park, after 10 years of marriage.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the One Tree Hill actor shared a shocking statement confirming that the two are no longer together.

"A Life Update: I've never been super comfortable sharing personal information about our family life, but I've seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity," penned Tyler.

"Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage. We continue to make the kids and co-parenting the priority," continued the 42-year-old star.

Concluding his statement, Tyler thanked his fans for “continuing to respect our privacy” during the transition.

For those unversed, Tyler exchanged vows with Megan in an intimate ceremony in October 2015. The former couple shares two kids - daughter Winnie and son Benny.

Tyler and Megan met in 2006 while filming the indie film, Charlie Bartlett.

In 2014, the two officially announced their engagement.

“It was so nice after so many years together to finally celebrate our relationship with all of our friends and family,” Megan told US Weekly at that time.

“It’s nice to have everyone we love in one place finally for all these years to celebrate our love for each other," she added.