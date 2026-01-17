North West raps about piercings, tattoos and skipping school in new song

North West is addressing recent criticism over her appearance through music.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared a new rap track titled Piercing on My Hand (Ye Version). The song was written with her father and appears to respond directly to backlash over her apparent body piercings.

In the track, North references piercings, tattoos, and school absences. She also alludes to fame and public scrutiny, with lyrics also suggesting frustration with online criticism and judgment.

North first sparked controversy last year after appearing with what looked like dermal piercings on her fingers. Dermal piercings are anchored beneath the skin rather than passing through it. At the time, it was unclear whether the jewelry was permanent or temporary.

This month, North appeared to show more finger piercings. In photos shared to Instagram Stories on January 13, she posed with her fist toward the camera. Small silver studs were visible near the knuckles of her middle and ring fingers. She also debuted her long, blue hair styled straight.

Her look included a Balenciaga T-shirt, sunglasses, and a diamond skull-and-crossbones necklace. The necklace was reportedly a Christmas gift from Kardashian.

The piercings have sparked criticism online. Some users questioned Kardashian’s parenting choices while others raised safety concerns, citing risks such as infection and scarring.

However, North pushed back publicly. She recently posted a video lip-syncing to audio mocking people who complain online. She captioned the post as a response to those upset over her finger piercings.

The song clip was shared on her sister Chicago’s eighth birthday. Whether the piercings are real or temporary remains unconfirmed.