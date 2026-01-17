Sara Foster slams age gap relationship after 'blah' George Clooney date

Sara Foster revealed she once went on a very awkward date with George Clooney

The daughter of music producer David Foster dished on the past event on The World’s First Podcast while talking to her sister Erin.

The 44-year-old actress shared that supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were behind setting her up with Clooney three decades ago.

“I got set up with George Clooney, like, 30 years ago. It was such a blah. Sorry, had to say it,” Foster claimed.

She said she was about 24 at the time and met Clooney along with Crawford and Gerber, but the connection was off right away.

“It was just such a hard no,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, he is so old.’”

Foster further shared her opinion on age-gap relationships.

Calling the dynamic unappealing, she noted, “I’ve never understood a 19-year-old that’s into a 40-year-old. I just always thought that was so weird.”

She admitted she felt “offended” by the setup, adding, “He felt so old.”

“I’m sure George Clooney is a nice guy, but I just remember it being the four of us sitting there and thinking like, ‘I’m gonna die,’” she said, noting she was already heartbroken over an ex.

She later clarified that Clooney likely wasn’t behind the setup. “I don’t think it was George being like, ‘Oh, set me up with Sara Foster.’”

The date ended awkwardly when she began crying about her ex. “So I think he was like, ‘This chick’s not OK,’” she joked.

Foster later moved on and found love with tennis star Tommy Haas.